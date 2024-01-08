The Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) play the Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grambling vs. Texas Southern matchup.

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grambling Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Grambling (-1.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grambling (-0.5) 131.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Betting Trends

Texas Southern has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this year.

The Texas Southern Tigers have covered the spread four times this season (4-6 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Grambling has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

So far this season, five out of the Grambling Tigers' 11 games have gone over the point total.

