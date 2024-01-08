The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6, 0-0 Southland) meet a fellow Southland squad, the New Orleans Privateers (5-7, 0-0 Southland), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Information

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

  • Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kalen Williams: 14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tommie Lewis: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Alonzo Dodd: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zondrick Garrett: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

New Orleans Players to Watch

  • Jordan Johnson: 21.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jamond Vincent: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jah Short: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • D'Ante Bell: 4.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison

New Orleans Rank New Orleans AVG Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
147th 76.3 Points Scored 76.9 126th
298th 76.3 Points Allowed 73.5 245th
139th 37.5 Rebounds 33.5 302nd
182nd 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.6 294th
332nd 5.4 3pt Made 10.2 15th
294th 11.8 Assists 17.0 34th
181st 11.8 Turnovers 11.9 196th

