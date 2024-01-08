Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 8
The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Orleans (-2.5)
|144.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|New Orleans (-2.5)
|144.5
|-140
|+116
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Betting Trends
- Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lions have covered the spread four times this year (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- New Orleans is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Privateers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this season.
