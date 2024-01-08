The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • This season, Texas A&M-Commerce has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.0% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Privateers sit at 196th.
  • The Lions' 73.7 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 76.4 the Privateers give up.
  • When it scores more than 76.4 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-0.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Texas A&M-Commerce averages 95.6 points per game. On the road, it scores 51.9.
  • The Lions are giving up fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than on the road (77.0).
  • Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce makes fewer triples on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (13.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (20.7%) than at home (40.6%) too.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Arlington Baptist W 130-53 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/1/2024 @ TCU L 77-42 Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 McNeese L 73-67 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/8/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena
1/13/2024 Houston Christian - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/15/2024 Incarnate Word - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

