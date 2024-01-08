How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- This season, Texas A&M-Commerce has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.0% from the field.
- The Lions are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Privateers sit at 196th.
- The Lions' 73.7 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 76.4 the Privateers give up.
- When it scores more than 76.4 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-0.
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Texas A&M-Commerce averages 95.6 points per game. On the road, it scores 51.9.
- The Lions are giving up fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than on the road (77.0).
- Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce makes fewer triples on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (13.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (20.7%) than at home (40.6%) too.
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Arlington Baptist
|W 130-53
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/1/2024
|@ TCU
|L 77-42
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|McNeese
|L 73-67
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/8/2024
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/13/2024
|Houston Christian
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/15/2024
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
