Monday's contest that pits the New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at Lakefront Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of New Orleans. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on January 8.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Lakefront Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 73, Texas A&M-Commerce 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans

Computer Predicted Spread: New Orleans (-0.3)

New Orleans (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

New Orleans' record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, and Texas A&M-Commerce's is 5-6-0. The Privateers have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Lions have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. New Orleans has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall over the last 10 contests. Texas A&M-Commerce has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 73.7 points per game (210th in college basketball) and allowing 73.7 (244th in college basketball).

Texas A&M-Commerce comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. It pulls down 33.0 rebounds per game (321st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.7.

Texas A&M-Commerce connects on 2.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.4 (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9.

Texas A&M-Commerce has won the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 11.9 (198th in college basketball) while forcing 13.8 (63rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.