The Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at American Bank Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 152.5.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas Venue: American Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M-CC -13.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-CC Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-CC's games have had a combined total of more than 152.5 points two times this season (in nine outings).

Texas A&M-CC has an average point total of 143.7 in its matchups this year, 8.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Islanders' ATS record is 7-2-0 this season.

Texas A&M-CC (7-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 77.8% of the time, 7.8% more often than Houston Christian (7-3-0) this season.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-CC 2 22.2% 76.8 148.5 66.9 151.3 147.4 Houston Christian 6 60% 71.7 148.5 84.4 151.3 157.2

Additional Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends

Texas A&M-CC went 14-6-0 ATS in conference action last season.

The 76.8 points per game the Islanders average are 7.6 fewer points than the Huskies allow (84.4).

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-CC 7-2-0 0-0 2-7-0 Houston Christian 7-3-0 4-3 5-5-0

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Home/Away Splits

Texas A&M-CC Houston Christian 5-1 Home Record 2-3 3-4 Away Record 0-7 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-0-0 6-1-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 91.4 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

