The Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at American Bank Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian matchup.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-CC Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M-CC (-13.5) 152.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M-CC (-12.5) 152.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends

Texas A&M-CC has compiled a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Islanders games have hit the over four out of 12 times this season.

Houston Christian has covered seven times in 10 games with a spread this season.

In the Huskies' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.