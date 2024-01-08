The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) hit the road to play the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX. The Stars have lost three games in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-145) Wild (+120) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 60.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (21-14).

Dallas has gone 13-5 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (72.2% win percentage).

The Stars have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 25 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Stars vs Wild Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Wild Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 136 (4th) Goals 113 (23rd) 119 (14th) Goals Allowed 121 (18th) 25 (15th) Power Play Goals 24 (17th) 18 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (30th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

Despite an overall record of 5-3-2, Dallas went winless versus the spread over its last 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Dallas hit the over eight times.

The average amount of goals in the Stars' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.8 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars' 136 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Stars rank 14th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (119 total) in league play.

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +17.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.