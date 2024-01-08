The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.

Stars vs. Wild Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, with 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) and an average ice time of 18:13 per game.

Joe Pavelski is another key contributor for Dallas, with 35 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.

Matt Duchene has posted 11 goals and 24 assists for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (11-4-3) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .894% save percentage (51st in league).

Wild Players to Watch

Minnesota's Kaprizov has collected 21 assists and 13 goals in 34 games. That's good for 34 points.

With 29 total points (0.9 per game), including six goals and 23 assists through 29 games, Mats Zuccarello is key for Minnesota's attack.

This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has 15 goals and 11 assists for Dallas.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has an .896 save percentage (48th in the league), with 457 total saves, while giving up 53 goals (3.1 goals against average). He has put together a 7-8-2 record between the posts for Minnesota this season.

Stars vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 3rd 3.58 Goals Scored 2.97 23rd 14th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.18 19th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.2 20th 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 30.3 16th 12th 22.94% Power Play % 19.05% 19th 4th 85% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 28th

