Fred VanVleet is a player to watch when the Houston Rockets (18-16) and the Miami Heat (20-15) face off at Kaseya Center on Monday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, Space City Home Network

BSSUN, Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Rockets beat the Bucks on Saturday, 112-108. Their top scorer was Alperen Sengun with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 21 11 4 0 0 0 Jeff Green 16 2 2 0 1 2 Jalen Green 16 4 2 1 0 1

Additional Info

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun's averages for the season are 21.4 points, 9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, making 53.7% of his shots from the field.

VanVleet provides 17.1 points, 3.8 boards and 8.5 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jalen Green's numbers for the season are 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

The Rockets receive 13.4 points, 8.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr..

The Rockets get 13.6 points per game from Dillon Brooks, plus 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 25.1 9.1 4.6 1.4 0.4 0.4 Fred VanVleet 17 2.5 7.9 1 0.5 3 Jabari Smith Jr. 14.6 8 0.9 0.6 0.9 2 Jalen Green 17.3 4.8 2.6 0.8 0.1 2.9 Amen Thompson 5.5 3.8 2.1 0.9 0.1 0.2

