Player prop betting options for Bam Adebayo, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Miami Heat-Houston Rockets matchup at Kaseya Center on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Rockets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

BSSUN and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Rockets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +118)

The 21.4 points Sengun scores per game are 1.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

His rebounding average of nine is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).

Sengun averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Monday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 16.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Monday is 0.6 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 3.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

VanVleet's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +108)

The 17.4 points Jalen Green scores per game are 1.1 less than his over/under on Monday (18.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 4.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +122)

Adebayo has scored 22 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (11.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -172)

Jaime Jaquez's 13.7-point scoring average is 1.8 less than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Jaquez has averaged 2.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He has hit 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.

