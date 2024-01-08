The Miami Heat (20-15) play the Houston Rockets (18-16) on January 8, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSUN and Space City Home Network.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Rockets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 46.4% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 48% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

Houston is 8-8 when it shoots better than 48% from the field.

The Heat are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 21st.

The Rockets put up an average of 112.5 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 111.6 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Houston is 9-10.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Rockets are scoring more points at home (113.7 per game) than away (110.5). And they are allowing less at home (106.2) than away (115.8).

Houston is allowing fewer points at home (106.2 per game) than on the road (115.8).

The Rockets pick up 1.8 fewer assists per game at home (24.4) than away (26.2).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Injuries