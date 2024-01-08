The Houston Rockets (18-16) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Miami Heat (20-15) on Monday, January 8 at Kaseya Center, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

The Rockets' last game on Saturday ended in a 112-108 victory over the Bucks. Alperen Sengun scored a team-leading 21 points for the Rockets in the victory.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tari Eason SF Questionable Leg 9.8 7 1.2 Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Dillon Brooks SG Questionable Oblique 13.6 3.5 1.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Foot), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Concussion Protocol), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Ankle)

Rockets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

BSSUN and Space City Home Network

