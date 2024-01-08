The Houston Rockets (15-12), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Kaseya Center, take on the Miami Heat (18-12). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSUN, Space City Home Network

Rockets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet is putting up 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest. He's sinking 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

The Rockets are receiving 14 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr. this season.

The Rockets are receiving 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Jalen Green this season.

Dillon Brooks gets the Rockets 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 22 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Jaime Jaquez posts 13.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Duncan Robinson averages 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kyle Lowry puts up 9.4 points, 3.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the field and 43.8% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Love puts up 9.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Rockets vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Rockets 113.4 Points Avg. 111.6 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 107.7 47.3% Field Goal % 46.1% 39.5% Three Point % 36.2%

