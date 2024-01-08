The Houston Rockets (18-16), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Kaseya Center, battle the Miami Heat (20-15). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Rockets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

BSSUN and Space City Home Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Rockets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs Heat Additional Info

Rockets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have a +31 scoring differential, putting up 112.5 points per game (23rd in the league) and giving up 111.6 (ninth in the NBA).

The Rockets put up 112.5 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 109.9 per outing (second in NBA). They have a +88 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The teams combine to score 225 points per game, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 221.5 points per game combined, two more points than this matchup's total.

Miami is 16-19-0 ATS this season.

Houston has won 22 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Rockets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Alperen Sengun 22.5 -118 21.4 Jalen Green 18.5 -120 17.4 Fred VanVleet 16.5 -120 17.1 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.5 -115 13.4

Rockets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +15000 +8000 - Heat +3500 +1500 -

