Rockets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 8
The Houston Rockets (18-16), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Kaseya Center, battle the Miami Heat (20-15). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Rockets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Rockets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Rockets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Heat (-4.5)
|219.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Heat (-4)
|219.5
|-176
|+148
Rockets vs Heat Additional Info
Rockets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat have a +31 scoring differential, putting up 112.5 points per game (23rd in the league) and giving up 111.6 (ninth in the NBA).
- The Rockets put up 112.5 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 109.9 per outing (second in NBA). They have a +88 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.
- The teams combine to score 225 points per game, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 221.5 points per game combined, two more points than this matchup's total.
- Miami is 16-19-0 ATS this season.
- Houston has won 22 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
Rockets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Alperen Sengun
|22.5
|-118
|21.4
|Jalen Green
|18.5
|-120
|17.4
|Fred VanVleet
|16.5
|-120
|17.1
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|13.5
|-115
|13.4
Rockets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|+15000
|+8000
|-
|Heat
|+3500
|+1500
|-
