On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is Radek Faksa going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

Faksa has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Faksa has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 121 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Predators 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 4-3 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:11 Home L 5-4 OT 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:47 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:20 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

