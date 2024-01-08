The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) will attempt to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at F. G. Clark Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM Southern (-6.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern (-6.5) 145.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Betting Trends

Prairie View A&M has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 6-4.

Southern has covered five times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Jaguars' 12 games have gone over the point total.

