The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) will attempt to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at F. G. Clark Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Moneyline
|Prairie View A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern (-6.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Southern (-6.5)
|145.5
|-260
|+210
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Betting Trends
- Prairie View A&M has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 6-4.
- Southern has covered five times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Jaguars' 12 games have gone over the point total.
