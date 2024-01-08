Monday's contest features the Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) facing off at F. G. Clark Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-69 win for heavily favored Southern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 8.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 81, Prairie View A&M 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern (-11.7)

149.5

Southern has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Prairie View A&M, who is 6-6-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Jaguars are 4-7-0 and the Panthers are 5-7-0. In the last 10 contests, Southern is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Prairie View A&M has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers are being outscored by 7.8 points per game, with a -108 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.6 points per game (280th in college basketball), and allow 78.4 per contest (330th in college basketball).

Prairie View A&M comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 7.4 boards. It collects 33.1 rebounds per game (315th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 40.5.

Prairie View A&M connects on 5.1 three-pointers per game (344th in college basketball) at a 31.9% rate (260th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

Prairie View A&M has won the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 12.6 (265th in college basketball) while forcing 16.8 (seventh in college basketball).

