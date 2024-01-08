The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) battle the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) in a matchup of Southland teams at 8:00 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lamar vs. Incarnate Word matchup.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lamar Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM Lamar (-7.5) 156.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lamar (-7.5) 157.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends

Lamar is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 10 out of the Lamar Cardinals' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Incarnate Word is 6-5-1 ATS this season.

So far this year, five out of the Incarnate Word Cardinals' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.