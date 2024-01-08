Will Joel Hanley Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 8?
Will Joel Hanley light the lamp when the Dallas Stars play the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanley stats and insights
- Hanley is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Hanley has no points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 121 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Hanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:32
|Home
|L 4-3
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:21
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 4-0
Stars vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
