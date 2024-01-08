Monday's Southland schedule will see the Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lamar vs. Incarnate Word matchup.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lamar Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM Lamar (-7.5) 156.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lamar (-7.5) 157.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Betting Trends

Incarnate Word has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Lamar has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lamar Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 12 times this season.

