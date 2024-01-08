Monday's contest between the Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 81-74 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Lamar squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 8.

There is no line set for the game.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Beaumont, Texas

Venue: Montagne Center

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 81, Incarnate Word 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. Lamar

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-7.1)

Lamar (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.9

Lamar's record against the spread so far this season is 7-3-0, and Incarnate Word's is 6-6-0. The Lamar Cardinals have an 8-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Incarnate Word Cardinals have a record of 5-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Lamar is 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games, while Incarnate Word has gone 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Incarnate Word Cardinals put up 74.7 points per game (187th in college basketball) while giving up 77.4 per contest (314th in college basketball). They have a -38 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Incarnate Word pulls down 36.1 rebounds per game (199th in college basketball) while conceding 37.8 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.7 boards per game.

Incarnate Word knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (110th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents.

Incarnate Word has lost the turnover battle by 4.0 per game, committing 15.4 (356th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (233rd in college basketball).

