The Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) travel to face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) after dropping seven road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-CC Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M-CC (-13.5) 152.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M-CC (-12.5) 152.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends

Houston Christian has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, the Huskies have an ATS record of 4-3.

Texas A&M-CC has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Islanders games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this season.

