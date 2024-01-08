The Miami Heat (20-15) take on the Houston Rockets (18-16) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

BSSUN and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Rockets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Rockets 111

Rockets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 4.5)

Rockets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-0.8)

Heat (-0.8) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Heat have covered the spread less often than the Rockets this season, tallying an ATS record of 16-19-0, compared to the 22-12-0 record of the Rockets.

Miami (1-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (14.3%) than Houston (8-5) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (61.5%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Miami does it more often (45.7% of the time) than Houston (41.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 14-5, while the Rockets are 9-14 as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

Offensively, the Rockets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league (112.5 points per game). On defense, they are second-best (109.9 points conceded per game).

Houston is sixth in the league in rebounds per game (44.9) and 18th in rebounds allowed (43.8).

The Rockets are 25th in the league in assists (25.1 per game) in 2023-24.

Houston commits 12.5 turnovers per game and force 12.6 per game, ranking seventh and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.

The Rockets make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 37% from beyond the arc, ranking 17th and 13th, respectively, in the league.

