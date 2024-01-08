The Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet included, face off versus the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 112-108 win versus the Bucks, VanVleet had 14 points, seven assists and two steals.

Below we will break down VanVleet's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.1 17.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 2.5 Assists 7.5 8.5 7.9 PRA -- 29.4 27.4 PR -- 20.9 19.5 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.0



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 15.2% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 23.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

VanVleet's Rockets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ninth in the league, conceding 111.6 points per game.

The Heat allow 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 26.9 per game, 17th in the NBA.

The Heat concede 13.3 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 35 12 3 6 2 1 2 11/16/2022 39 23 1 8 3 0 0 10/24/2022 39 24 4 9 4 0 1 10/22/2022 39 7 2 10 1 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.