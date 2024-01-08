Bosque County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Bosque County, Texas is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Bosque County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rio Vista High School at Clifton High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Clifton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
