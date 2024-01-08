Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets take the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 112-108 win over the Bucks (his previous action) Sengun produced 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Sengun's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.4 25.1 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 9.1 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.6 PRA -- 35.5 38.8 PR -- 30.4 34.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Sengun has made 8.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 20.6% of his team's total makes.

Sengun's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.3.

Allowing 111.6 points per game, the Heat are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Heat have conceded 42.3 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 17th in the NBA, giving up 26.9 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alperen Sengun vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 31 12 8 3 0 0 1 12/15/2022 24 12 5 2 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.