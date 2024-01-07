The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) hope to stop a five-game losing skid when visiting the UTEP Miners (8-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Don Haskins Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTEP vs. Chicago State matchup.

UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline FanDuel UTEP (-9.5) 131.5 -600 +430 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UTEP vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

UTEP has covered just twice in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Miners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 12 times this season.

Chicago State has covered eight times in 21 matchups with a spread this year.

Cougars games have hit the over eight out of 21 times this season.

