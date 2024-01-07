The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) aim to halt a five-game losing streak when visiting the UTEP Miners (8-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Don Haskins Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
  • UTEP is 5-0 when it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Miners sit at 270th.
  • The 75.1 points per game the Miners record are only 4.8 more points than the Cougars give up (70.3).
  • UTEP is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.3 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, UTEP is posting 26.9 more points per game (84.7) than it is in road games (57.8).
  • The Miners allow 68.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 72.3 when playing on the road.
  • UTEP is sinking 5.8 threes per game with a 30.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 6.2% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (4.0 threes per game, 24.2% three-point percentage).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Wyoming W 78-67 Don Haskins Center
12/30/2023 Seattle U L 73-61 Don Haskins Center
1/4/2024 @ New Mexico State L 63-53 Pan American Center
1/7/2024 Chicago State - Don Haskins Center
1/13/2024 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/18/2024 Middle Tennessee - Don Haskins Center

