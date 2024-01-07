When the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders go head to head in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Tony Pollard get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pollard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pollard has 235 carries for a team-best 935 rushing yards (58.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

Pollard also has 295 receiving yards (18.4 per game) on 53 catches.

Pollard has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has scored in four games.

Tony Pollard Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 Giants 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 12 61 1 4 19 0 Week 12 Commanders 13 79 1 6 24 0 Week 13 Seahawks 20 68 1 3 15 0 Week 14 Eagles 16 59 0 7 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 11 52 0 2 5 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 12 38 0 1 5 0 Week 17 Lions 16 49 0 1 0 0

Rep Tony Pollard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.