Tony Pollard will be facing the eighth-worst run defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Washington Commanders in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

So far this year, Pollard has compiled a team-best 935 rushing yards on 235 carries (58.4 ypg), while scoring five rushing TDs. Pollard helps out in the air attack, reeling in 53 passes for 295 yards (18.4 ypg).

Pollard vs. the Commanders

Pollard vs the Commanders (since 2021): 4 GP / 34.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 34.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Commanders have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Washington has allowed 12 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Commanders this season.

The Commanders give up 126.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Commanders have totaled 14 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Commanders' defense is 16th in the NFL in that category.

Cowboys Player Previews

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Pollard Rushing Insights

Pollard has hit the rushing yards over in five of 16 opportunities (31.2%).

The Cowboys have passed 56.7% of the time and run 43.3% this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 53.5% of his team's 439 rushing attempts this season (235).

Pollard has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has five total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 45 offensive TDs).

He has 56 carries in the red zone (57.7% of his team's 97 red zone rushes).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-120)

Pollard Receiving Insights

Pollard, in five of 16 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pollard has received 11.3% of his team's 574 passing attempts this season (65 targets).

He is averaging 4.5 yards per target (134th in NFL play), picking up 295 yards on 65 passes thrown his way.

Pollard does not have a TD reception this season in 16 games.

Pollard has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts).

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 12/30/2023 Week 17 16 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 12 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 11 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 16 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 20 ATT / 68 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

