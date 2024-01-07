The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will try to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 as 5.5-point favorites. The Mustangs have won four games in a row. The point total is 147.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SMU vs. Memphis Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -5.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mustangs Betting Records & Stats

SMU and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 combined points just twice this season.

SMU has had an average of 137.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 10.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this year, SMU has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread.

Memphis (5-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 19.8% less often than SMU (8-5-0) this year.

SMU vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 9 75% 79.2 154.8 72.7 134.3 147.9 SMU 2 15.4% 75.6 154.8 61.6 134.3 142.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

The Tigers' record against the spread in AAC games last year was 7-7-0.

The Mustangs average just 2.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers give up (72.7).

SMU has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 72.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SMU vs. Memphis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 5-7-0 0-5 8-4-0 SMU 8-5-0 0-2 3-10-0

SMU vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis SMU 13-2 Home Record 7-9 7-5 Away Record 1-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.