SMU vs. Memphis: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 7
The Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will aim to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Mustangs have taken four games in a row.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. SMU matchup.
SMU vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-6.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-6.5)
|148.5
|-295
|+235
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
SMU vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- SMU has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Mustangs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Memphis has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, nine out of the Tigers' 14 games have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.