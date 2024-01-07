How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will try to extend a seven-game win run when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Mustangs have taken four games in a row.
SMU vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Wichita State vs Temple (1:00 PM ET | January 7)
- South Florida vs UAB (3:00 PM ET | January 7)
- Tulsa vs East Carolina (3:00 PM ET | January 7)
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- SMU is 9-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 183rd.
- The Mustangs' 75.6 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers give up.
- SMU has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 72.7 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.1.
- The Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 away.
- Beyond the arc, SMU sunk fewer treys away (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) as well.
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 92-65
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|Charlotte
|W 66-54
|Moody Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/13/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/16/2024
|Temple
|-
|Moody Coliseum
