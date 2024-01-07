The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) will try to extend a seven-game win run when they host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Mustangs have taken four games in a row.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • SMU is 9-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 183rd.
  • The Mustangs' 75.6 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers give up.
  • SMU has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 72.7 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.1.
  • The Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 away.
  • Beyond the arc, SMU sunk fewer treys away (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) as well.

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Houston Christian W 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Murray State W 92-65 CFSB Center
1/2/2024 Charlotte W 66-54 Moody Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Memphis - FedExForum
1/13/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
1/16/2024 Temple - Moody Coliseum

