Sunday's game that pits the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) versus the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at FedExForum has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM on January 7.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

SMU vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-4.0)

Memphis (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Memphis is 5-7-0 against the spread, while SMU's ATS record this season is 8-5-0. The Tigers are 8-4-0 and the Mustangs are 3-10-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the last 10 contests, Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs' +196 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.6 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 61.6 per outing (13th in college basketball).

SMU is 39th in college basketball at 40.7 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 more than the 34.6 its opponents average.

SMU hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc (95th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game at 26.1%.

SMU has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (185th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (146th in college basketball).

