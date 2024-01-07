Rico Dowdle will be up against the seventh-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Washington Commanders in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Dowdle has recorded 315 rushing yards on 80 carries (21.0 ypg), including two trips to the end zone. And Dowdle has added 14 receptions for 90 yards (6.0 ypg), with two TDs in the passing game.

Dowdle vs. the Commanders

Dowdle vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 11 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 11 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Commanders have let one opposing rusher to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

12 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Washington this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Commanders this season.

The rush defense of the Commanders is conceding 126.5 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks 26th in the NFL.

The Commanders' defense is ranked 16th in the league with 14 rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Rico Dowdle Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Dowdle Rushing Insights

Dowdle went over his rushing yards total twice in 10 games played this season.

The Cowboys have passed 56.7% of the time and run 43.3% this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 18.2% of his team's 439 rushing attempts this season (80).

Dowdle has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has 8.9% of his team's 45 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 14 red zone carries for 14.4% of the team share (his team runs on 51.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Dowdle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD

