The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) face a fellow AAC team, the North Texas Eagles (10-2), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

North Texas Players to Watch

Desiray Kernal: 17.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Tommisha Lampkin: 13.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Desiree Wooten: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Dyani Robinson: 7.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Janeta Rozentale: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jada Moore: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Mya Perry: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK Rose Caverly: 3.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

