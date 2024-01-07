Sunday's game that pits the North Texas Eagles (11-3) against the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) at UNT Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-54 in favor of North Texas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Eagles earned a 74-63 win over Temple.

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 72, Florida Atlantic 54

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles defeated the Temple Owls, who are ranked No. 125 in our computer rankings, on January 2 by a score of 74-63, it was their best victory of the year so far.

North Texas has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

The Eagles have three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

North Texas has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

74-63 on the road over Temple (No. 125) on January 2

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 149) on November 16

73-66 at home over UAPB (No. 168) on December 6

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 173) on November 19

71-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 213) on December 17

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

16.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Tommisha Lampkin: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.3 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.3 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 10.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

10.9 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61) Desiree Wooten: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Dyani Robinson: 7.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 15.0 points per game (scoring 75.1 points per game to rank 65th in college basketball while giving up 60.1 per contest to rank 91st in college basketball) and have a +210 scoring differential overall.

The Eagles are putting up 86.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 68.4 points per contest.

Defensively, North Texas has played better in home games this season, ceding 55.0 points per game, compared to 65.4 when playing on the road.

