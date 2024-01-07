Max Homa will be among those playing the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7.

Looking to wager on Max Homa at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1200 to pick up the win this week.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards
Homa Odds to Win: +1200

Max Homa Insights

Homa has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five events, Homa has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.

In his past five appearances, Homa has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

This week Homa is looking for his eighth top-20 finish in a row.

Homa hopes to make the cut for the ninth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 15 -8 277 1 18 4 11 $9.7M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Homa has one top-five finish in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 14th.

In his most recent three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Homa last competed at this event in 2023 and finished third.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,001 yards, 595 yards shorter than the 7,596-yard par 73 for this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The courses that Homa has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,334 yards, while Plantation Course at Kapalua will be 7,596 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the Hero World Challenge, with an average of 2.85 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Hero World Challenge was poor, putting him in the 16th percentile of the field.

Homa shot better than just 21% of the golfers at the Hero World Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.7 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Homa fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge (the tournament average was four).

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Homa recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.1).

Homa had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 7.5 on the 32 par-4s at the Hero World Challenge.

In that most recent outing, Homa's par-4 performance (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, six).

Homa finished the Hero World Challenge underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (9.5), with nine on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Hero World Challenge, Homa recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.4).

