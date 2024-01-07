When the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) and Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) play at American Airlines Center on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET, Tim Hardaway Jr. will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Mavericks beat the Trail Blazers on Friday, 139-103. Their high scorer was Kyrie Irving with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyrie Irving 24 9 5 2 2 3 Jaden Hardy 19 9 9 1 0 3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 19 2 4 1 1 3

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Mavericks Players to Watch

Hardaway puts up 17.5 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Irving averages 22.9 points, 4.7 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Derrick Jones Jr. posts 10.2 points, 3.7 boards and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Jaden Hardy posts 8.1 points, 2.1 boards and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Dwight Powell posts 4.7 points, 3.6 boards and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 25.5 5.4 7.0 1.1 0.7 3.0 Tim Hardaway Jr. 17.9 3.9 2.2 0.7 0.1 2.6 Derrick Jones Jr. 11.3 3.9 0.8 1.4 1.0 1.2 Jaden Hardy 10.5 2.9 1.9 0.6 0.2 2.2 Dante Exum 9.0 2.4 3.0 0.7 0.1 0.9

