A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Anthony Edwards (11th, 26.5 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) visit Luka Doncic (second, 33.7 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN. The Timberwolves are 2.5-point favorites. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -2.5 229.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has played 25 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 229.5 points.

The average over/under for Dallas' outings this season is 236.1, 6.6 more points than this game's total.

Dallas is 20-16-0 ATS this year.

The Mavericks have come away with four wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Dallas has a record of 3-5 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 9 26.5% 113.1 232.2 107.4 224.4 223.0 Mavericks 25 69.4% 119.1 232.2 117.0 224.4 234.4

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Mavericks have gone over the total in three of their last 10 games.

Dallas has performed better against the spread on the road (12-7-0) than at home (8-9-0) this season.

The Mavericks put up an average of 119.1 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 107.4 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.4 points, Dallas is 19-10 against the spread and 20-9 overall.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Mavericks and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 20-16 4-5 21-15 Timberwolves 17-17 11-10 18-16

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Mavericks Timberwolves 119.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 19-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-3 20-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-0 117.0 Points Allowed (PG) 107.4 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 9-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-10 9-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-3

