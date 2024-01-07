The Dallas Mavericks (17-12) go head to head with the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSN.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSN

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 32.9 points, 8.6 boards and 9.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.0% from downtown with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game (second in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).

Dereck Lively averages 8.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 73.4% from the floor.

Derrick Jones Jr. puts up 9.9 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Grant Williams puts up 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 22.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He's making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 61.6% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Mike Conley is putting up 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He is making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 44.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Naz Reid is putting up 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Mavericks Timberwolves 119.0 Points Avg. 113.5 117.9 Points Allowed Avg. 106.6 46.9% Field Goal % 48.5% 36.9% Three Point % 37.7%

