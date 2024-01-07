Two of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Anthony Edwards (26.5 points per game, 11th in league) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) travel to face Luka Doncic (33.7, second) and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves' +192 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.1 points per game (21st in the NBA) while giving up 107.4 per contest (first in the league).

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game (posting 119.1 points per game, seventh in league, and giving up 117 per outing, 21st in NBA) and have a +74 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 232.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota is 17-17-0 ATS this season.

Dallas is 20-16-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +3000 +1300 - Timberwolves +1800 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.