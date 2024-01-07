When Luke Schoonmaker takes the field for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Luke Schoonmaker score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Schoonmaker has caught eight passes on 15 targets for 65 yards and two scores, averaging 5.4 yards per game.

In two of 11 games this year, Schoonmaker has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 1 1 1 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 0 0 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 1 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 2 2 23 1 Week 12 Commanders 2 1 12 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 12 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 1 1 4 0

