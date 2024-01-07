On Sunday, the NBA slate will see Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) hosting Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) at American Airlines Center, with the matchup tipping at 7:30 PM ET.

Luka Doncic vs. Anthony Edwards Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Anthony Edwards Total Fantasy Pts 1835.3 1269.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 57.4 41 Fantasy Rank 20 2

Luka Doncic vs. Anthony Edwards Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic gives the Mavericks 33.7 points, 8.3 boards and 9.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game (posting 119.1 points per game, seventh in league, and allowing 117 per contest, 21st in NBA) and have a +74 scoring differential.

Dallas falls short in the rebound battle by an average of four boards. It collects 42.4 rebounds per game (23rd in league) compared to its opponents' 46.4.

The Mavericks make 15.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc (15th in NBA). They are making two more threes than their opponents, who drain 13.3 per game at 36.6%.

Dallas wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 11.7 (third in league) while its opponents average 14.

Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves

Edwards puts up 26.5 points, 5.2 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, making 46% of shots from the floor and 38.6% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

The Timberwolves have a +192 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 113.1 points per game to rank 21st in the league and are allowing 107.4 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

The 43.8 rebounds per game Minnesota averages rank 14th in the NBA, and are three more than the 40.8 its opponents record per outing.

The Timberwolves knock down 12.1 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 38.2% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make while shooting 34.3% from deep.

Minnesota has committed 1.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.5 (26th in NBA play) while forcing 13.4 (14th in the league).

Luka Doncic vs. Anthony Edwards Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Anthony Edwards Plus/Minus Per Game 2.5 6.8 Usage Percentage 36.3% 33.1% True Shooting Pct 61.6% 58.4% Total Rebound Pct 12.2% 8.6% Assist Pct 42.7% 24.8%

