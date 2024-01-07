Will Jake Ferguson pay out his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson has also contributed with 65 receptions for 692 yards and five TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 96 times.

Ferguson has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 16 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 4 4 47 1 Week 9 @Eagles 10 7 91 1 Week 10 Giants 7 4 26 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 32 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 1 35 0 Week 13 Seahawks 8 6 77 1 Week 14 Eagles 8 5 72 0 Week 15 @Bills 8 6 44 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 8 4 45 0 Week 17 Lions 6 4 33 0

