Cowboys vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
The Washington Commanders (4-12) are double-digit, 13-point dogs as they attempt to stop their seven-game losing streak in a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField. For this game, an over/under of 46 has been set.
Before the Cowboys meet the Commanders, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Commanders as they ready for this matchup against the Cowboys.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-13)
|46
|-900
|+600
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-13.5)
|46.5
|-900
|+610
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 18 Odds
- Click here for Browns vs Bengals
- Click here for Vikings vs Lions
- Click here for Steelers vs Ravens
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Panthers
- Click here for Jets vs Patriots
Dallas vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Insights
- Dallas' ATS record is 9-7-0 this season.
- The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 13-point favorite or greater this year.
- Eight of Dallas' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- Washington has six wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.
- The Commanders have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 13-point underdog or more this season.
- Of 16 Washington games so far this season, nine have gone over the total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.