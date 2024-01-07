How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (4-12) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField and will look to break a seven-game losing streak.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Cowboys Insights
- This year, the Cowboys rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Commanders give up (30).
- The Cowboys average just 18.5 fewer yards per game (367.3), than the Commanders give up per matchup (385.8).
- This season, Dallas rushes for 14.7 fewer yards per game (111.8) than Washington allows per outing (126.5).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two fewer than the Commanders have forced (17).
Cowboys Away Performance
- The Cowboys score fewer points in away games (21.5 per game) than they do overall (29.4), and allow more (22.3 per game) than overall (19.1).
- On the road, the Cowboys pick up fewer yards (308.9 per game) than overall (367.3). They also give up more (308.6 per game) than overall (307.2).
- The Cowboys pick up 103.3 rushing yards per game in away games (8.5 fewer than overall), and allow 141.1 in away games (24.8 more than overall).
- On the road, the Cowboys successfully convert fewer third downs (42.2%) than overall (47.7%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs in away games (43.1%) than overall (38.3%).
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 31-10
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Miami
|L 22-20
|FOX
|12/30/2023
|Detroit
|W 20-19
|ABC/ESPN
|1/7/2024
|at Washington
|-
|FOX
