Washington (4-12) brings a seven-game losing streak into a matchup with Dallas (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField. The Cowboys are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 13 points. An over/under of 47 points has been set for the outing.

Interested in live betting the Cowboys/Commanders game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Cowboys have led nine times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Commanders have had the lead four times, have been behind 10 times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 16 games this year, the Cowboys have won the second quarter nine times, lost six times, and tied one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

The Commanders have been outscored in the second quarter 10 times and outscored their opponent six times in 16 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Dallas is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 16 games this season, the Commanders have won the third quarter eight times, lost five times, and been knotted up three times.

4th Quarter

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 12 games this season, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys have led after the first half in nine games (8-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in six games (2-4), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

In 2023, the Commanders have been leading after the first half in four games, have trailed after the first half in 11 games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In 16 games this season, the Cowboys have won the second half eight times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Commanders have won the second half in nine games, and they've been outscored in the second half in seven games.

