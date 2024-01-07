The Washington Commanders (4-12) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at FedExField and will look to break a seven-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Cowboys vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The Cowboys are the bet in this game. They're favored by 4.4 more points in the model than BetMGM (17.4 to 13).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 88.9%.

The Cowboys have been the moneyline favorite 12 total times this season. They've finished 11-1 in those games.

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won three, or 25%, of those games.

Washington has played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

Other Week 18 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (-13)



Dallas (-13) The Cowboys have compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 13-point favorites or more, Dallas has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

The Commanders have compiled a 6-9-1 record against the spread this year.

Washington has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 13-point underdogs (0-2).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Dallas and Washington combine to average 2.8 more points per game than the total of 46.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 49.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Cowboys games have hit the over on eight of 16 occasions (50%).

The teams have hit the over in nine of the Commanders' 16 games with a set total.

CeeDee Lamb Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 16 6.6 2 103.2 10

Sam Howell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 16 237.1 20 16.5 5

